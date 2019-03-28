Dr. Hampe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Hampe, MD
Overview
Dr. David Hampe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Hampe works at
Locations
David W. Hampe MD PA5920 W Parker Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 403-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hampe is an excellent breast surgeon treating patients that often require radical surgery. He is knowledgeable, very compassionate, and thoroughly explains the procedures. On the day of surgery, he is there to guide you into the OR and follows up later in the evening. Robin, his nurse is wonderful and helpful to all of us.
About Dr. David Hampe, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1164462230
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hampe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hampe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Hampe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hampe.
