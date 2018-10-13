Dr. Hammond II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Hammond II, MD
Dr. David Hammond II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
Steven L. Kurzweil MD PC13303 Tesson Ferry Rd Ste 150, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 842-4744Wednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am relatively new to Dr. Hammond but already feel a trust in his experience and expertise. My husband is changing to his service.
- 33 years of experience
- 1437140639
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Dr. Hammond II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammond II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammond II works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammond II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammond II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammond II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammond II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.