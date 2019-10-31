Dr. David Hammett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hammett, MD
Overview
Dr. David Hammett, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard.
Locations
Hammett Clinic3710 Landmark Dr Ste 114, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 391-5918
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hammett is kind, caring, compassionate and very professional. He will go above and beyond to come up with a treatment plan specifically tailored for each patients needs. He is willing to listen and responds to his patients concerns. It is important to him that his patients are treated with respect and receive the best quality care possible.
About Dr. David Hammett, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154412229
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammett speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.