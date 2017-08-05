Overview

Dr. David Halstead, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They graduated from FIRST INSTITUTE OF PODIATRY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Halstead works at Royalton Foot and Ankle Associates in Saint Joseph, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.