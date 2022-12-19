Overview

Dr. David Halsey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Hillsdale Hospital.



Dr. Halsey works at HALSEY DAVID MD OFFICE in Jackson, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.