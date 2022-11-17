See All Plastic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. David Halpern, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Halpern, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York University|New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Halpern works at Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery
    120 S Fremont Ave, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 686-9101
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 17, 2022
    ? ? Fabulous !!! ?For many years I have been a patient of Dr Halpern. He is an exceptionally gifted , truly skilled surgeon who is compassionate about his work and patients. His staff, under the direction of Miss Silvia, will equally be there as part of the team. Choose Dr. Halpern!!!
    — Nov 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Halpern, MD
    About Dr. David Halpern, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487683801
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia Presbyterian|Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center|Maimonides Medical Center - Brooklyn
    Medical Education
    • New York University|New York University School of Medicine
