Overview

Dr. David Halpern, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York University|New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Halpern works at Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.