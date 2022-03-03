Dr. David Halpern, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halpern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Halpern, DDS
Overview
Dr. David Halpern, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Okeechobee, FL.
Locations
Okeechobee Dental Care175 SW 28th St, Okeechobee, FL 34974 Directions (863) 252-5894
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Halpern and a great team of dental technicians deliver highly professional care!
About Dr. David Halpern, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halpern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halpern accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Halpern using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Halpern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Halpern. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halpern.
