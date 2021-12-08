Overview

Dr. David Hallegua, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Hallegua works at Bevery Hills Rheumatology Associates in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.