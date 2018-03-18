Overview

Dr. David Halle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norwell, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Halle works at Southshore Medical Center in Norwell, MA with other offices in Quincy, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.