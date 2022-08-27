See All Urologists in Muncie, IN
Dr. David Hall, MD

Urology
3.9 (48)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Hall, MD is an Urology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Community Hospital Anderson, Henry Community Health, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital and Milton S Hershey Medical Center.

Dr. Hall works at Indiana Radiotherapy in Muncie, IN with other offices in New Castle, IN and Fishers, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Hydronephrosis and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    East Central in Radiation
    2401 W University Ave, Muncie, IN 47303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 747-3241
    Urology Associates LLC - New Castle
    1000 N 16th St Ste 210, New Castle, IN 47362 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 599-3800
    Urology Associates, Fishers
    13914 Southeastern Pkwy Ste 202, Fishers, IN 46037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 572-8208

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
  • Community Hospital Anderson
  • Henry Community Health
  • Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
  • Milton S Hershey Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 27, 2022
    Very cautious in his area of specialization,very good doctor i guess treatment extremely good
    Salami Moshood — Aug 27, 2022
    About Dr. David Hall, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558573709
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Penn State University Hershey Medical Center Department Of Urology
    Internship
    • Penn State University Hershey Medical Center Department Of Surgery
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Pensacola Christian College
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hall has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Hydronephrosis and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

