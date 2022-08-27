Overview

Dr. David Hall, MD is an Urology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Community Hospital Anderson, Henry Community Health, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital and Milton S Hershey Medical Center.



Dr. Hall works at Indiana Radiotherapy in Muncie, IN with other offices in New Castle, IN and Fishers, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Hydronephrosis and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.