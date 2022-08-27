Dr. David Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Hall, MD is an Urology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Community Hospital Anderson, Henry Community Health, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital and Milton S Hershey Medical Center.
Dr. Hall works at
Locations
East Central in Radiation2401 W University Ave, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (765) 747-3241MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Urology Associates LLC - New Castle1000 N 16th St Ste 210, New Castle, IN 47362 Directions (765) 599-3800
Urology Associates, Fishers13914 Southeastern Pkwy Ste 202, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 572-8208
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Henry Community Health
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very cautious in his area of specialization,very good doctor i guess treatment extremely good
About Dr. David Hall, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1558573709
Education & Certifications
- Penn State University Hershey Medical Center Department Of Urology
- Penn State University Hershey Medical Center Department Of Surgery
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Pensacola Christian College
- Urology
