Dr. David Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Hall, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Hall works at
Locations
Digestive Health Assocs of Texas PA1600 Central Dr Ste 310, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 267-8470
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referrred to Dr Hall by my primary for some issues I was having. He really was warm and put me at ease. He did some test that I was apprehensive about and it was a breeze. I did feel comfortable putting myself in his hands. All truned out ok and really knows his stuff and has a great bedside manner. For any stomache or colan issues I will defiinately be using him. I usually don't do reviews but others need to know about Mr. Hall. Also, his staff is wonderful!!! Kelly P.
About Dr. David Hall, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1275598757
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall works at
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
