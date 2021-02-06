Dr. David Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hall, MD
Overview
Dr. David Hall, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Westminster Hosp/u London and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North, Community Hospital South and Hancock Regional Hospital.
Locations
Community Phy of Ind Inc1400 N Ritter Ave Ste 231, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 355-7744
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
- Community Hospital South
- Hancock Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hall is amazing! He fixed my back and is a very caring, intelligent, has an excellent bedside manner doctor. He was my mother’s doctor as well.
About Dr. David Hall, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1215911375
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Med Center
- Pasqua Hosp
- Westminster Hosp/u London
- Kings College London / School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
