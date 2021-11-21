Dr. David Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hall, MD
Overview
Dr. David Hall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR.
Locations
Pasadena Eye Center LLC6950 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg, FL 33707 Directions (727) 343-3004
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Pipefitters
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The most wonderful experience in medical care. The office staff was kind and patient, (I'm in a wheelchair). Everyone was very professional but still warm and understanding. Dr. Hall was very attentive and explained everything I could ask and then some. I feel very confident with him about my upcoming cataract surgery.
About Dr. David Hall, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1043202583
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn
- Erlanger Medical Center Baroness Campus
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.