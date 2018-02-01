Dr. David Hale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Hale, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.
Dr. Hale works at
Locations
Harbin Clinic Neurosciences550 Redmond Rd NW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 233-8512
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Redmond
- Floyd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hale gives a thorough examination and consultation. He is the best neurologist that both I and my son have been to.
About Dr. David Hale, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1952523375
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hale has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hale.
