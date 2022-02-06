Overview

Dr. David Hakimian, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Niles, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Hakimian works at Illinois Cancer Specialists in Niles, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.