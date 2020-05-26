Overview

Dr. David Hair, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Hair works at Bakersfield Eye Institute in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.