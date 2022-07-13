See All Podiatrists in Sebastian, FL
Dr. David Haile, MD

Podiatry
4 (39)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Haile, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.

Dr. Haile works at Podiatry Associates of Indian River County LLC in Sebastian, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Podiatry Associates of Indian River County LLC
    1424 US Highway 1 Ste A, Sebastian, FL 32958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 589-3110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sebastian River Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis

Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Haile, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720087646
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Haile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haile has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haile works at Podiatry Associates of Indian River County LLC in Sebastian, FL. View the full address on Dr. Haile’s profile.

    Dr. Haile has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Haile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haile.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

