Dr. David Hahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Hahn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Roy J. & Lucille Carver College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Excelsior Springs Hospital, Liberty Hospital and Ray County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hahn works at
Locations
-
1
Meritas Health Cardiology2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 520, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hahn?
He helped my mom when no one else could.
About Dr. David Hahn, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1235102807
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Roy J. &amp; Lucille Carver College Of Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Excelsior Springs Hospital
- Liberty Hospital
- Ray County Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hahn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hahn works at
Dr. Hahn has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.