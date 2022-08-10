See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lubbock, TX
Dr. David Hagstrom, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (35)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. David Hagstrom, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Grace Clinic at 50th.

Dr. Hagstrom works at West Texas Pain Management in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    West Texas Pain Management
    West Texas Pain Management
2424 50th St Rm 101, Lubbock, TX 79412
(806) 412-6922

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center
  • Grace Clinic at 50th

Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Travelers
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 10, 2022
    Very good Dr definitely concerned about his patients and his staff is excellent. I definitely recommend him for pain management
    Charles Carney — Aug 10, 2022
    About Dr. David Hagstrom, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1154493997
    Education & Certifications

    • Pain Medicine
    • Anesthesiology
    • Family Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • Oklahoma City University
    Dr. David Hagstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hagstrom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hagstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hagstrom works at West Texas Pain Management in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hagstrom’s profile.

    Dr. Hagstrom has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagstrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagstrom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

