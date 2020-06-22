Overview

Dr. David Hagan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Hagan works at Michigan State Univ Surgery in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.