Dr. David Hagan, MD
Overview
Dr. David Hagan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Locations
Sparrow Medical Group General Surgery1200 E Michigan Ave Ste 655, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 364-5388Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He did an amazing job by taking my gallbladder out !!! He knows how to do his job, and you can trust him !
About Dr. David Hagan, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagan accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagan has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.