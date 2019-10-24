Overview

Dr. David Hackley, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Mammoth Lakes, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mammoth Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Hackley works at Mammoth Orthopedic Institute in Mammoth Lakes, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA and La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.