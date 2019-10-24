See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Mammoth Lakes, CA
Dr. David Hackley, MD

Sports Medicine
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Hackley, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Mammoth Lakes, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mammoth Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Hackley works at Mammoth Orthopedic Institute in Mammoth Lakes, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA and La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mammoth Orthopedic Institute at Mammoth Hospital
    85 Sierra Park Rd, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 924-4084
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Torrey Pines Orthopaedic Medical Group
    4520 Executive Dr Ste 101, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 535-1894
  3. 3
    Torrey Pines Orthopaedic Medical Group, Inc.
    9850 Genesee Ave Ste 210, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 535-1894

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mammoth Hospital
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Fracture Care
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 24, 2019
    My son was hospitalized for 3 weeks at Scripps. Dr Hackley came to see him every day! He had great bedside manners. He did 3 operations on him. He was fabulous! I can’t say enough great things about him!!
    Rachel Workinger — Oct 24, 2019
    About Dr. David Hackley, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790703288
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Riverside
    Board Certifications
    • Sports Medicine
