Overview

Dr. David Habel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.



Dr. Habel works at Logan Health Primary Care in Kalispell, MT with other offices in Columbia Falls, MT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.