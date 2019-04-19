Dr. David Gwynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gwynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gwynn, MD
Dr. David Gwynn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.
Saddleback Eye Medical Associates26691 Plaza Ste 250, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-0225
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
“Early in 2019 I decided to deal with the cataracts that have been negatively impacting my vision for the past two years. Being a former CEO, I naturally began an extensive diligence process that included looking at many on line reviews for various Ophthalmologists, as well as making multiple calls to their patients. What I learned about Dr. Gwynn from the patients I spoke to who had actually had him do their surgeries was extremely positive, but Dr. Gwynn's on line reviews were just slightly ab
About Dr. David Gwynn, MD
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1003837766
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- La St U
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
Dr. Gwynn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gwynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gwynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gwynn has seen patients for Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gwynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gwynn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gwynn.
