Dr. David Gwinn, MD
Overview
Dr. David Gwinn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of The Health Science and is affiliated with Holy Cross Germantown Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
1
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Mid-Maryland Musculoskeletal Institute - Frederick 8686 Thomas Johnson Ct, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 694-8311Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Mid-Maryland Musculoskeletal Institute - Urbana3280 Urbana Pike Ste 105, Ijamsville, MD 21754 Directions (301) 694-8311Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
3
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Montgomery Orthopaedics8401 Connecticut Ave Ste 800, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 949-8100Thursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Germantown Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gwinn is the BEST Surgeon! If it weren’t for him, I probably wouldn’t be able to walk today.
About Dr. David Gwinn, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Oh
- National Naval Med Ctr Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- Uniformed Services University Of The Health Science
- United States Naval Academy
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Gwinn works at
