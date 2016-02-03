See All Ophthalmologists in Baltimore, MD
Ophthalmology
54 years of experience
Dr. David Guyton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Guyton works at The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Main Entrance) in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertropia, Hypotropia and Extraocular Muscle Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Johns Hopkins Children's Center
    1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287 (410) 955-5080
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    600 N Wolfe St Rm 233, Baltimore, MD 21287 (410) 955-8314

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Extraocular Muscle Surgery

Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Esotropia
Strabismus Surgery
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
B-Scan Ultrasound
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Paralytic Strabismus
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Blindness
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases
Cyclotropia
Exophoria
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery
Heterophoria
Mechanical Strabismus
Nystagmus
Strabismus
Tear Duct Disorders
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 03, 2016
    Awesome! His uncle actually operated on me three times during the early 1960's at Henry Ford Hospital, I was unaware of this and David recognized his work just by looking into my eyes!!! Thanks to the Guyton family (generations of specialized doctors & researchers), I now fly airplanes!!! I have also sent other patients to David.
    Bill Chastain in Incline Village, NV — Feb 03, 2016
    About Dr. David Guyton, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 54 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104875384
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor Coll
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Guyton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Guyton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guyton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Guyton works at The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Main Entrance) in Baltimore, MD.

    Dr. Guyton has seen patients for Hypertropia, Hypotropia and Extraocular Muscle Surgery, and more.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Guyton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guyton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guyton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

