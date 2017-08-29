Overview

Dr. David Gutman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Portneuf Medical Center and Riverview Hospital.



Dr. Gutman works at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, ID with other offices in Garden City, NY, Manhasset, NY and Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.