Dr. David Gutman, MD
Overview
Dr. David Gutman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Portneuf Medical Center and Riverview Hospital.
Locations
Portneuf Medical Center777 Hospital Way, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 232-6616Monday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Endoscopy Center of Long Island711 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 227-3254
North Shore University Hospital Gastroenterology300 Community Dr Bldg 4 # Levitt, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-3875
Northwell Health600 Northern Blvd Ste 111, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 387-3990Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Portneuf Medical Center
- Riverview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gutman is an excellent doctor! He is a genuine good person, he goes above & beyond to help in any way. He explains everything in great detail & answers any & all questions you may have. I have known Dr Gutman for at least 20 years. I used to work with him, he treats everyone one with respect & kindness. I did not become his patient until I moved to NC a number of years ago. I have followed him to a number of offices. He is the only gastro doctor I will see & is worth the trip back to L.I.
About Dr. David Gutman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Presbyterian-University of Pennsylvania Med Ctr
- Baylor Coll Med-Affil Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University at Albany
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
