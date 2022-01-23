Dr. David Gutlove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutlove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gutlove, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Mercy Pain Management Center1320 Mercy Dr NW, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 489-1478
Alliance Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center149 E SIMPSON ST, Alliance, OH 44601 Directions (330) 489-1478
- Mercy Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He listened, explained and responded with options on my initial appointment. The following procedures, he explained and I found him friendly and empathetic and professional.
- Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639129778
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Gutlove has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutlove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutlove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutlove works at
Dr. Gutlove has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gutlove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gutlove speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutlove. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutlove.
