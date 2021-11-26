Dr. David Gutierrez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutierrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gutierrez, MD
Dr. David Gutierrez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group538 Litchfield St Ste 103, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 972-5107
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group7 Village Green Dr, Litchfield, CT 06759 Directions (860) 567-0130
Yale School of Medicine800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-3668Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Hartford Hospital
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
Dr. G is one the best docs I’ve seen at Yale. He really cares about his patients. I would recommend him to anyone!
- Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Yale School Of Medicine
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Icahn School of Medicine
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
