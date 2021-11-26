See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Torrington, CT
Dr. David Gutierrez, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Gutierrez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.

Dr. Gutierrez works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Torrington, CT with other offices in Litchfield, CT and New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    538 Litchfield St Ste 103, Torrington, CT 06790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-5107
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    7 Village Green Dr, Litchfield, CT 06759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 567-0130
  3. 3
    Yale School of Medicine
    800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-3668
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Charlotte Hungerford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coccygeal Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Sacrum Disorders
Coccygeal Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Sacrum Disorders

Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Musculoskeletal Imaging Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 26, 2021
    Dr. G is one the best docs I've seen at Yale. He really cares about his patients. I would recommend him to anyone!
    About Dr. David Gutierrez, MD

    Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1760828172
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Yale School Of Medicine
    Residency
    University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Internship
    Icahn School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Gutierrez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutierrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gutierrez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gutierrez has seen patients for Coccygeal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gutierrez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutierrez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutierrez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

