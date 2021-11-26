Overview

Dr. David Gutierrez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.



Dr. Gutierrez works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Torrington, CT with other offices in Litchfield, CT and New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.