Dr. David Guthman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Guthman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Guthman works at
Locations
Northwest Community Day Surgery Ctr II LLC675 W Kirchhoff Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-3800
Nch Medical Group880 W Central Rd Ste 5000, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
A big SHOUT OUT to Dr. Guthman and his assistant Diane. Yesterday morning I had surgery and everything went well. Prior to surgery, Dr. Guthman took the time to answer every question I had in detail. I have to admit I'm a wimp when it comes to surgery stuff but he helped me with that too. This morning - very little pain (he said there would be little pain and was right - no pain medicine needed. The OR recovery staff was awesome too - somehow we ended up talking about everything from Pizza to Florida. Bottom line - Dr. Guthman is very knowledgeable with a ton of experience. I can tell he's also a very cool guy. Use him!
About Dr. David Guthman, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1073585436
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Urbana
- Urology
