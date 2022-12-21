Dr. David Gudis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gudis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gudis, MD
Dr. David Gudis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
My first visit to Dr. Gudis, who was recommended. He was very thorough, nice but direct and to the point. After scoping my sinuses, he gave a diagnosis and recommended treatment, asked if I had questions. I like quick and competent and he is that.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Univ Of Pa Med Ctr
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Gudis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gudis accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gudis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gudis has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gudis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gudis speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Gudis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gudis.
