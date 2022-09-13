Overview

Dr. David Gubin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital-crittenden, Pemiscot Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Gubin works at The Urology Group, P.C. in Memphis, TN with other offices in West Memphis, AR, Marion, AR, Hayti, MO and Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.