Dr. Gubin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Gubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Gubin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital-crittenden, Pemiscot Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Urology Group PC6029 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 300, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 767-8158
Integrity Oncology Foundation302 S Rhodes St, West Memphis, AR 72301 Directions (901) 767-8158
Orthosouth310 Judge Smith Dr, Marion, AR 72364 Directions (901) 767-8158Thursday1:00pm - 4:00pm
Unda-rivera MD LLC907 E Reed St, Hayti, MO 63851 Directions (901) 767-8158
Aileen Gayoso MD Pllc401 Southcrest Cir Ste 103, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 767-8158
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital-crittenden
- Pemiscot Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for 8 years and this is my first review. I can’t say enough nice things about Dr Gubin. He is no nonsense yet very compassionate. He has always spent extra time answering my questions. I can’t recommend him enough.
About Dr. David Gubin, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
