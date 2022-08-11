Dr. David Guba, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Guba, DMD
Overview
Dr. David Guba, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Abington, PA. They completed their residency with ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Guba works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Abington Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, PC1235 Old York Rd Ste 122, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guba?
From the moment that I entered the office, everyone was kind and efficient. My procedure, an extraction, was handled with care. I felt at ease throughout, and the care that I was given was exceptional. Dr. Gruba and his staff are stellar.
About Dr. David Guba, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- 1689616609
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guba has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guba works at
Dr. Guba speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Guba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.