Dr. David Guarraia, MD
Overview
Dr. David Guarraia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lake District Hospital, St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.
Dr. Guarraia works at
Locations
St. Charles Heart and Lung Center - Bend2500 NE Neff Rd, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 388-4333
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake District Hospital
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Redmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Guarraia has been my cardiologist for a little over a year now. I am being monitored for an aortic aneurysm which has been stable. At my recent appointment, I was again reassured to continue enjoying my life with normal activities. I would give ten stars in this review rather than five if that were possible. Highly recommend Dr. Guarraia.
About Dr. David Guarraia, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1710196811
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Guarraia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guarraia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guarraia works at
Dr. Guarraia has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guarraia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Guarraia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guarraia.
