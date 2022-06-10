Overview

Dr. David Grossman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Grossman works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Adult & Pediatric Cardiology at Woodbury in Woodbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.