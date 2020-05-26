See All Psychiatrists in Delray Beach, FL
Psychiatry
4 (43)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Gross, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Gross works at David A Gross MD in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Treatment of Anxiety and Mood Disorders
    4600 Linton Blvd Ste 250, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 496-1281

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychiatric Illness Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosomatic Medicine Services Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 26, 2020
    I've been seeing Dr. Gross for over 20 years and I credit him with saving my life. It took a long time to find the right medications for me. He was patient with me as I dealt with various side effects.
    Boca Raton, FL — May 26, 2020
    About Dr. David Gross, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104806876
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Yale New Haven
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gross works at David A Gross MD in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gross’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

