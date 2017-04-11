See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Freeport, NY
Internal Medicine
Dr. David Grill, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Freeport, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    121 S Ocean Ave, Freeport, NY 11520 (516) 379-5005

  Mount Sinai South Nassau

Heart Palpitations
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acute Bronchitis
Heart Palpitations
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acute Bronchitis

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Apr 11, 2017
    Both Drs. David and Howard are complete professionals. I see Dr. David and my husband sees Dr. Howard. Both are concerned with your overall well- being not just billing your insurance or recommending unnecessary testing. The entire staff is friendly, secretary Diane has the best stories, and your appointment time is your true appointment time. I've never waited more than 5-10 minutes max. Also they are accommodating in the event of an emergency or lateness.
    Twana Stanley in Hempstead, NY — Apr 11, 2017
    Internal Medicine
    42 years of experience
    English
    1316936826
    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. David Grill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Grill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Grill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

