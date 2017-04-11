Dr. David Grill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Grill, MD
Dr. David Grill, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Freeport, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
- 1 121 S Ocean Ave, Freeport, NY 11520 Directions (516) 379-5005
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Both Drs. David and Howard are complete professionals. I see Dr. David and my husband sees Dr. Howard. Both are concerned with your overall well- being not just billing your insurance or recommending unnecessary testing. The entire staff is friendly, secretary Diane has the best stories, and your appointment time is your true appointment time. I've never waited more than 5-10 minutes max. Also they are accommodating in the event of an emergency or lateness.
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
