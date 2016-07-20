Overview

Dr. David Griffith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine|St Louis University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Griffith works at Almaden Family Physicians in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.