Overview

Dr. David Griffin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Griffin works at AnMed Oncology and Hematology in Anderson, SC with other offices in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Vulvar Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.