Dr. David Griffin, MD
Overview
Dr. David Griffin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Griffin works at
Locations
1
AnMed Oncology and Hematology2000 E Greenville St, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 512-4916
2
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Gynecologic Oncology - Spartanburg380 Serpentine Dr Ste 200A, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-1915
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Griffin did a hysterectomy on me as well as removed an almost 2 lb tumor from me in March of 2020. He did such an excellent job that I was approved to resume driving and carefully go back to normal activities just four days after surgery. Though the large tumor was highly likely a malignant one, it turned out to be benign, so I was not dealing with cancer after all.
About Dr. David Griffin, MD
- Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1508823618
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy of South Florida
- East Carolina University
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffin has seen patients for Uterine Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Vulvar Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.
