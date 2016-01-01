Dr. David Grice, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Grice, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Grice, DO is a dermatologist in Grand Prairie, TX. He currently practices at David L Grice DO PA. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Grice is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Grand Prairie Dermatology3155 S Carrier Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 Directions (972) 262-5727
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. David Grice, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1538279237
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Grice?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grice has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Grice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.