Dr. David Greuner, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.5 (56)
Accepting new patients
Dr. David Greuner, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Roseland, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Medical Center-Albert Einstein School Of Medicine

Dr. Greuner works at NYC Surgical Associates in Roseland, NJ with other offices in Hampton Bays, NY, New York, NY, West Caldwell, NJ, Roslyn, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine Care and Rehabilitation Inc
    556 Eagle Rock Ave, Roseland, NJ 07068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 226-3500
  2. 2
    NYC Surgical of The Hamptons
    145 W Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 286-6600
  3. 3
    Greuner Medical PC
    14 E 60th St Ste 501, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 286-6600
  4. 4
    NYC Surgical Associates
    555 Passaic Ave Ste 10, West Caldwell, NJ 07006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 575-7070
  5. 5
    NYC Surgical Associates at Roslyn
    1062 Old Northern Blvd, Roslyn, NY 11576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 286-6600
  6. 6
    NYC Surgical Associates, Brooklyn
    8717 21St Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 286-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Venous Compression
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Venous Insufficiency
Venous Compression
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Tumor Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Access Creation and Care Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 20, 2020
    Dr. Greuner is a an excellent physician knows his stuff and gave clear and concise advice regarding my condition. At first, I was hesitant but after the surgery I must admit I am so happy having gone through with it. I have recovered in a short time and feel better than ever. He is the best !
    Begoña Yasin — Jun 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Greuner, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1063627347
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Medical Center-Albert Einstein School Of Medicine
    • Morristown Memorial Hospital-Mount Sinai School Of Medicine
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center-University Of Arizona Hospitals
    • Baylor University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Greuner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greuner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greuner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greuner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Greuner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greuner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greuner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greuner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

