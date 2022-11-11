See All Neurologists in Huntsville, AL
Dr. David Greer, MD

Neurology
3 (48)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Greer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Highlands Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.

Dr. Greer works at Huntsville Hospital in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Huntsville Hospital
    101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 265-0220
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Huntsville Reproductive Medicine PC
    185 Chateau Dr SW Ste 301, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 533-4402

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crestwood Medical Center
  • Highlands Medical Center
  • Huntsville Hospital
  • Marshall Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Migraine

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Refsum Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Nov 11, 2022
    I have suffered with a head injury for 15 years. The first time he placed a deep injection in my forearm and freed up my right hand after 12 years of botulinum toxin injections from other doctors. I am going soon to ask him to inject my internal rotators and relieve my SI joint dysfunction. He is a great doctor!
    Caroline McGee — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. David Greer, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013064815
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vanderbilt Hosps
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University
    Medical Education
    • E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of North Carolina Greensboro
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Greer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greer works at Huntsville Hospital in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Greer’s profile.

    Dr. Greer has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Greer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

