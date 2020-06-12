Dr. David Greenwald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenwald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Greenwald, MD
Overview
Dr. David Greenwald, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Dr. Greenwald works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive MD1301 E Broward Blvd Ste 220, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Directions (303) 734-8650Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Comprehensive MD2020 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 907, Coral Gables, FL 33134 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturday9:00am - 4:30pmSunday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenwald?
Dr Greenwald performed Anterior back surgery on me. I was unable to sit for any length of time prior. I am finally able to sit for extended time. I am on the road to recovery. His bed side manner is excellent. The office staff - April - and team are very friendly. I hope you don't need back surgery, but if you do I highly recommend Dr Greenwald.
About Dr. David Greenwald, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962516310
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital University Fl College Med
- U Fl Coll Med
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenwald has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenwald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenwald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenwald works at
Dr. Greenwald has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenwald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greenwald speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenwald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenwald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenwald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenwald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.