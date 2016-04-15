Dr. David Greenwald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenwald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Greenwald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Greenwald, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Endless Mountains Health Systems and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Greenwald works at
Locations
Kingston Office382 Pierce St, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 288-7231
Hospital Affiliations
- Endless Mountains Health Systems
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
extremely thorough. spends as much time with me as I need. answers questions in detail. extremely comfortable 'bedside manner'. one of the best physicians I have ever had
About Dr. David Greenwald, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1558380295
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hosp
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Greenwald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenwald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenwald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenwald works at
Dr. Greenwald has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenwald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenwald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenwald.
