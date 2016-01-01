Dr. David Greenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Greenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Greenstein, MD is a dermatologist in Beverly, MA. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare.
Locations
-
1
Activemed Practices & Research Inc138 Conant St Ste 1, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 927-5254
-
2
Northeast Dermatology Associates401 Andover St Ste 101, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 691-5690
-
3
Northeast Dermatology Associates1 Wallace Bashaw Way Ste 1002, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 691-5690
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Simplifi
- Tufts Health Plan
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. David Greenstein, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1205931789
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Beverly Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenstein?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenstein has seen patients for Nail and Nail Bed Infection, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.