Dr. David Greenstein, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Greenstein, MD is a dermatologist in Beverly, MA. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare.

Locations

  1. 1
    Activemed Practices & Research Inc
    138 Conant St Ste 1, Beverly, MA 01915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 927-5254
  2. 2
    Northeast Dermatology Associates
    401 Andover St Ste 101, North Andover, MA 01845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 691-5690
  3. 3
    Northeast Dermatology Associates
    1 Wallace Bashaw Way Ste 1002, Newburyport, MA 01950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 691-5690

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Fallon Community Health Plan
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  • Humana
  • Medicare
  • One Health
  • Private HealthCare Systems
  • Simplifi
  • Tufts Health Plan
  • United Healthcare Dental
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. David Greenstein, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 31 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1205931789
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
  • Anna Jaques Hospital
  • Beverly Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 49 ratings
Patient Ratings (49)
5 Star
(37)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Greenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Greenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Greenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Greenstein has seen patients for Nail and Nail Bed Infection, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

49 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.