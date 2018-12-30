Dr. Greenspun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Greenspun, MD
Overview
Dr. David Greenspun, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Advanced Psychiatric1776 Broadway Ste 1200, New York, NY 10019 Directions (203) 863-0003
- 2 21 Reade Pl Ste 2100, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (203) 863-0003
Saint Barnabas Medical Center94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (212) 744-1200
The Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Group PC2 Greenwich Office Park Ste 210, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions (203) 863-0003
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
World Class! He gave me back something cancer stole from me. Not just my breasts but my confidence. He is a master at his craft, a miracle worker. Awesome bedside manner and I think a great person in general. Office staff are like old friends. My whole experience has been amazing!
About Dr. David Greenspun, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1336248970
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Plastic Surgery
