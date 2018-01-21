Dr. David Greenfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Greenfield, MD
Overview
Dr. David Greenfield, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Greenfield works at
Locations
-
1
UHealth Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at Palm Beach Gardens7101 Fairway Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Directions (561) 515-1500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenfield?
Dr. David Greenfield's expertise and dedication to his practice are to be commended. After searching for the best glaucoma surgeon, Dr. Greenfield comes head and shoulders upon those practicing today. I highly recommend him without reservation -- with eye surgeries, you want the best. When we finally scheduled the shunt surgery at Bascom Palmer, Palm Beach Gardens, he and his and staff were highly professional throughout the ordeal and recovery. Hats off to an exemplary doctor!
About Dr. David Greenfield, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1821031980
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenfield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenfield works at
Dr. Greenfield has seen patients for Glaucoma, Glaucoma Surgery and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.