Dr. David Greene, MD
Dr. David Greene, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Broken Nose and Facial Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1112 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 203, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 404-0862
- NCH Baker Downtown
I recently met with Dr. Green for a follow up to a previous appointment. I have seen Dr. Green several times now and each time he is the consummate professional. Helpful and very skilled, his high level of competence is matched by his immediate understanding of all issues. Furthermore, his entire office staff seem to function on the same level of competence combined with compassion and good humour. I would highly recommend.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Stanford University Med Center
- University of California San Francisco
- University of California-San Francisco
- Yale School of Medicine
- Harvard University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
