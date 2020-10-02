Dr. David Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Greenberg, MD
Dr. David Greenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Provident Hospital of Cook County.
Eye Surgeons Sc6801 N CALIFORNIA AVE, Chicago, IL 60645 Directions (773) 743-4300
Stroger Hospital Ffs1901 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 864-6000
Provident Hospital of Cook County500 E 51st St, Chicago, IL 60615 Directions (312) 864-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Provident Hospital of Cook County
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. David Greenberg is the best eye doctor I have had. Indeed, he is highly skilled, honest and practical. No nonsense and no wasted time.
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, German
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
