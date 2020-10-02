Overview

Dr. David Greenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Provident Hospital of Cook County.



Dr. Greenberg works at Eye Surgeons SC in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Stye and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.