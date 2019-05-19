Dr. Greenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Greenbaum, MD
Dr. David Greenbaum, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.
Virtua Surgical Specialists401 Young Ave Ste 325, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 291-8920
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Virtua Willingboro Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr David Greenbaum is the absolute best! I came to him a year and a half ago weighing 386 lbs. he performed the sleeve surgery on me and I lost 100 lbs. exactly what he said I would. Pleased with my results he then performed the roux en y switch and I lost an addition 65 pounds. Exactly what he said I would. I am now at my goal weight of 220 lbs. and going back to him for a tummy tuck to have the excess skin remove, he truly has changed my life for the better, I am healthy and happy for the first time in a very long time! If you follow his instructions, he will change your life too! Sincerely Angelo Garfole
About Dr. David Greenbaum, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1851392955
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Dr. Greenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Greenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.