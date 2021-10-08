Dr. David Green, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Green, DO
Dr. David Green, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Farmington Hills Office28595 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 200, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 553-0010Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Dr green is always quick and responsive. He is to the point but always provides the exact care I need
- Oakland General Hospital Madison Heights Mi
- Detroit Osteopathic Hospital/Bicounty Community Hospital
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Michigan State University
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Green speaks French.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
